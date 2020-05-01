Sullivan’s Island opens second checkpoint after Isle of Palms reduces restrictions

The Sullivan’s Island Police Department will now run two checkpoints after Isle of Palms reduced its restrictions. (Source: Live 5)
By Rob Way | May 1, 2020 at 12:25 PM EDT - Updated May 1 at 12:25 PM

SULLIVAN’S ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - The Sullivan’s Island Police Department will start running two checkpoints on Friday following a chance in restricted hours at the Isle of Palms.

“The change in hours at IOP will necessitate a checkpoint by Sullivan’s Island at Breach Inlet from 7 a.m. until 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.,” Sullivan’s Island spokesperson Andy Benke said. He added no changes will be made to the checkpoint near the Ben Sawyer Bridge that runs from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Before Friday, the police departments of each beach community had a checkpoint at their main entrance. They both ran the same 12-hour restrictions, and each allowed on IOP or Sullivan’s Island residents. This allowed neither department to have to establish a second checkpoint on the bridge where the two islands meet.

Isle of Palms City Council voted on Tuesday to reduce their checkpoint’s hours to 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. starting on May 1. Earlier that same day, Sullivan’s Island Town Council voted to keep the 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. hours.

Both councils approved to extend their checkpoints until May 12.

Sullivan’s Island Town Council plans to review their policy on Monday at 6 p.m. during their workshop, according to Mayor Patrick O’Neil.

