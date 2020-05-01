Tel-A-Ride driver tests positive for COVID-19

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - CARTA has released a statement Friday that one of their drivers has tested positive for the Coronavirus.
On April 24, a Tel-A-Ride driver learned they had been exposed to COVID-19 by a family member the previous week. According to CARTA, the driver was immediately removed from service and has not driven since.
Since being removed from service, test results for the driver has come back positive. CARTA says this is the only instance of one of their drivers or employees contracting the virus. Since learning of the results, CARTA has reportedly alerted every individual transported by the said driver between exposure and removal, in addition to those passenger’s destinations.
All Tel-A-Ride drivers, including this driver, reportedly wear N-95 masks while in service, and the vast majority of Tel-A-Ride passengers also wear masks during transport, and the vehicle driven by the driver and the CARTA maintenance facility is said to have been disinfected.
“Safety is always CARTA’s first priority. Staff took immediate action when learning of this situation, removing the driver and reaching out to every passenger who had potentially exposed to COVID-19. CARTA understands the serious threat posed by the virus and is taking extensive steps to mitigate risks,” CARTA spokesman Daniel Brock said. “Many Tel-A-Ride customers, who all qualify through age or disability, have no independent means of transportation, and the service is a vital resource in obtaining health care, food and other necessities. For them, and many more in our region, public transit is an essential service and our drivers are on the front lines providing crucial connections.”
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.