Tel-A-Ride driver tests positive for COVID-19

“Safety is always CARTA’s first priority. Staff took immediate action when learning of this situation, removing the driver and reaching out to every passenger who had potentially exposed to COVID-19. CARTA understands the serious threat posed by the virus and is taking extensive steps to mitigate risks,” CARTA spokesman Daniel Brock said. “Many Tel-A-Ride customers, who all qualify through age or disability, have no independent means of transportation, and the service is a vital resource in obtaining health care, food and other necessities. For them, and many more in our region, public transit is an essential service and our drivers are on the front lines providing crucial connections.​”