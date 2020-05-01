Two displaced following Charleston house fire

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Two people have been displaced from their home following a house fire in Charleston Friday.
Charleston County Consolidated Dispatch received reports of a house fire on Forest Lakes Blvd just before 3:30 p.m. Charleston, Saint Andrews, and North Charleston Fire Departments, Charleston County EMS, and Charleston PD were dispatched to the incident.
Upon arriving, responders reported seeing smoke venting from the home. Firefighters met with an occupant who said that everyone was out of the home and the fire was in a bedroom. Crews worked to extinguish the blaze, while conducting a search to verify no additional occupants were in the home.
Investigators found that the fire was contained to one bedroom with smoke and heat damage extending into the hallway. The closed door to the bedroom reportedly assisted in containing the fire and reducing damage.
Investigators determined the fire originated adjacent to the bed, but the specific cause has not been determined at this time.
