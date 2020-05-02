BlueCross BlueShield and Charleston County Medical Society to bring 300,000 PPE supplies to healthcare workers

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Healthcare workers across the state will pick up pre-ordered personal protection equipment, commonly known as PPE, through collaboration between BlueCross BlueShield of South Carolina and Charleston County Medical Society on Saturday.
The South Carolina Council on Competitiveness coordinated logistics for the event for independent physicians and medical practice representatives will convene in Charleston, Columbia and Greenville to pick up 300,000 pieces of PPE.
According to Marcelo Hochman, M.D., president of Charleston County Medical Society (CCMS), this effort came about due to the lack of access to PPE from the coronavirus for physicians and medical personnel practicing in clinics and small or solo practices.
“Collaborating with BlueCross was an important way that we could get this vital equipment to the front line — the doctors and their staffs in communities throughout South Carolina. Working together in this way reinforced our collective caring for colleagues and our communities,” said Dr. Hochman.
Hochman said Action PPE South Carolina has become a platform that has increased access to PPE supplies in other states and spurred interest across the country.
