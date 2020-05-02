City Council: Isle of Palms plans to keep current restrictions until at least May 12

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Beaches on the Isle of Palms will not open to the public any earlier than May 12th and that endpoint will come with some new restrictions for parking, according to city council.
Council members say this continued closer is necessary to give the police department time to figure out how they will enforce social distancing and close certain parking areas.
Those parking restrictions cut the available spaces in the municipal lot in half, allowing only ocean-side street parking on Palm Boulevard, and eliminate all parking from Third Street to Ninth Street.
For now, checkpoints limiting access to the island will continue from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. each day.
Non-residents can go on the island though anytime outside of those hours.
And despite the Governor allowing short-term rentals to reopen Friday, city council members decided they will continue to restrict rentals on the Isle of Palms for now.
They are creating a task force of stakeholders including rental companies and medical experts create a set of guidelines for those properties to reopen for business safely.
Their goal though is to allow for short term rentals once again before May 12.
