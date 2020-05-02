Democrats file federal lawsuit in South Carolina amid coronavirus pandemic

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Democrats filed a federal suit on Saturday to remove restrictive and unconstitutional barriers to absentee mail-in voting amid COVID-19 outbreak.
The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, Democratic National Committee, and South Carolina Democratic Party filed the ‘Four Pillars’ suit in a U.S. Federal Court in Columbia, South Carolina.
The lawsuit seeks to remove four restrictive and unconstitutional barriers to accessing an absentee mail-in ballot so that all of South Carolina’s 3.3 million voters have access to a safe and healthy voting option.
The “Four Pillars” suit follows a South Carolina Supreme Court lawsuit Democrats filed in April to expand voting access ahead of the primary election on June 9, 2020 and the November general election.
