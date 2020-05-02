Deputies seek woman accused of licking hands, touching items in restaurant

According to the incident report, a woman wearing sunglasses and a Champion one-piece jumpsuit entered the Sub Station II and ordered food and a drink. Before paying, the woman licked her fingers as she was getting the money to give to the store employee. As her sub was being made, the woman licked her palm and rubbed her hand over the store’s debit machine. Shortly after that, she licked quarters and put them in the tip jar and left the store without her food.