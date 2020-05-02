Isle of Palms City Council holding emergency meeting on Saturday

ISLE OF PALMS, S.C. (WCSC) - The Isle of Palms City Council is holding a special emergency meeting on Saturday.
The virtual meeting is taking place at 3 p.m. The public can join by watching it on the city’s YouTube page.
According to the agenda, city council will consider amendments to the emergency ordinance and other measures proposed for the safety and public health of the City of Isle of Palms.
This comes after Gov. Henry McMaster announced he is lifting the “home or work” order for South Carolina. The governor said it will end this Monday, May 4 and will be voluntary after that point.
The “home or work” order was originally issued on April 6 and stipulated that people stay home unless they are going to work, are visiting family, exercising or getting essential goods or services like grocery or pharmacy items.
As of now, Isle of Palms City Council voted to extend the city’s checkpoint until May 12.
The checkpoints and access restrictions to the island are enforced between 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.