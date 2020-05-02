Latest South Carolina news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. EDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-SOUTH CAROLINA
SC governor to end stay at home order as beach hotels open
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina’s governor will end the state’s stay at home order over the coronavirus next week and allow restaurants to serve people at outdoor tables as long as strict distancing rules are followed. Gov. Henry McMaster’s announcement Friday came the same day that state parks reopened along with a number of hotels along the coast and beaches that had been closed for over a month. The stay at home order will end Monday, the same day outdoor dining can resume with strict limits of eight people to a table. McMaster promised to keep listening to health officials as he decides what to reopen.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-UNEQUAL BEACHES
Shore towns cite virus to keep outsiders off their beaches
POINT PLEASANT BEACH, N.J. (AP) — As they reopen beaches during the coronavirus outbreak, some shore towns from Maine to Florida are only letting local residents onto the sand. The idea is to gradually reopen the beaches to see how crowds adhere to social distancing rules, and then consider whether the general public should be allowed. But on Friday, New Jersey's governor shot down such plans being used by at least four towns at the Jersey shore, saying public beaches must be open to the entire public. Point Pleasant Beach Mayor Paul Kanitra says doing so would force the virus into areas like his town where it is not nearly as prevalent.
RACIAL SLURS-ATTACK
Man charged with hate intimidation in racial slur attack
CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina authorities say a white man accused of punching and yelling racial slurs at a black victim has been charged with hate intimidation. Charleston officials said in a statement Thursday that witnesses reported the victim was walking down a street around 7:30 p.m. when 39-year-old James Alden Vige began yelling racial slurs at him unprovoked. Police said Vige later punched the victim and shoved him to the ground. The victim wasn't seriously injured. Authorities said the men did not know each other. Vige is also charged with assault and third-degree battery. It's unclear whether he has an attorney who can comment for him.
SEA TURTLES-SOUTH CAROLINA
Scientist finds first sea turtle nest of 2020 in SC
AWENDAW, S.C. (AP) — The sea turtle nesting season has started in South Carolina. A wildlife official found the first sea turtle nest of 2020 in the state Friday at the Cape Romain National Wildlife Refuge north of Charleston. Sea turtle season runs from May 1 to October 31 each year, so the nest was found right on time. The first sea turtle nest in neighboring Georgia was found on April 25. Last year was a record breaking year for turtle nests. Volunteers and scientists counted more than 8,800 nests, which was 37% higher than the previous record in 2016.
MISSING WIFE-PRINCIPAL DEAD
Ex-principal accused of killing wife found dead
FOLLY BEACH, S.C. (AP) — A former high school principal in South Carolina who was accused of killing his wife has been found dead. News outlets report 65-year-old James Yarborough was pronounced dead Thursday at his home in Folly Beach. The coroner's office says his cause of death is pending. Yarborough had reported his wife missing last September after she never returned from a walk. Her body was later found in a wooded area. Yarborough had faced several charges including murder. He was released on bond in November and placed on house arrest. He was formerly the principal at Summerville High School.
LEGISLATURE RETURNS
South Carolina House and Senate to return on May 12
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The South Carolina Legislature plans to return in less than two weeks as lawmakers face a deadline to pass key bills before they are required to adjourn. House Speaker Jay Lucas and Senate President Harvey Peeler released a joint letter Thursday saying both chambers will meet on May 12. The General Assembly is expected to pass bills allowing them to take up a number of matters in a special session and extend the time to pass a budget. Lawmakers planned to finish all this work the last time they met on April 8. But lawmakers had an angry, public disagreement over restrictions on Santee Cooper.