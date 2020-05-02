The National Action Network announces Covid-19 campaign focused on equity

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The National Action Network (NAN) announced a new campaign on Saturday that will focus first in black-majority counties and communities during the coronavirus pandemic.
THE MOVEMENT: Testing, Healthcare-Access and Economic Equity Movement, is a campaign to bring equity and justice to the recovery from COVID-19 in South Carolina.
The campaign will focus first in the South Carolina Black Belt, which is black-majority counties and communities in the Lowcountry and along the I-95 Corridor.
After success in the target areas first, NAN says ’THE MOVEMENT’ will do similar work in other parts of the state by using the lessons learned to develop effective strategies to bring equity, fairness and justice in the recovery from the coronavirus.
According to a release, the most recent official data from the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) shows that African Americans make up 43% of the reported cases of COVID-19 and 56% of the deaths in our state.
The equity and justice partnership for this campaign includes the Religious Affairs Department of NAN and the Charity Foundation, the Tri-County Chapter, NAN and the newly formed Southeastern South Carolina Chapter of NAN.
