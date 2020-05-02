Police: Suspect charged with murder after two found dead, one injured in North Charleston shooting

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Two people are dead after a shooting in an apartment complex Saturday night in North Charleston.
According to North Charleston Police Department, police responded to the 3800 block of Redden Rd. around 11:01 p.m. Saturday night in North Charleston in reference to a possible shooting.
According to the police department, officer located two individuals, a male and female, suffering from various wounds inside an apartment.
Police say both were transported to MUSC Hospital for treatment.
According to a release, officers found another victim deceased and had apparent gunshot wounds located inside of the same apartment.
Police say they were then directed to another apartment in the complex, where they located a fourth individual involved, who was also deceased and had apparent gunshot wounds.
North Charleston Police say after further investigation, the male subject, who was initially contacted by officers and transported to the hospital for treatment, was the suspect in the incident and was responsible for shooting the three victims; the female and the two deceased male subjects.
Two other victims were found to have been shot at, but were not injured.
According to police, at some point during the incident, the male suspect suffered his injuries from being stabbed.
Investigators are still trying to determine the chain of events and how the suspect was injured.
The suspect remains in treatment at MUSC hospital and is in the custody of detention officers from the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office.
The suspect is charged with two counts of murder, three counts of attempted murder, and one count of possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime.
It is undetermined when the suspect will have a bond hearing.
