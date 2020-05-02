Roman Catholic Diocese of Charleston to resume in-person daily mass next Monday

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Roman Catholic Diocese of Charleston has decided to resume the sacraments with in-person daily masses starting Monday May 11.
“As society moves forward with the reopening of public spaces, we must ensure that the Diocese of Charleston does all that it can to provide for your spiritual needs and welcome you home,” the Diocese of Charleston said in a post of social media.
The first Vigil and Sunday Masses will be held the weekend of May 16.
“We want to have the freedom to participate in Mass together in a peaceful manner, but also in good health,” the social media post said, “so your pastor/administrator will spend the next several days developing a plan on how your parish will operate in the current climate and under the restriction we have set forth.”
According to the Diocese of Charleston, the pastors and administrators will communicate the specifics of their plans for parish no later than May 10.
