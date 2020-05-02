Warm-Up Kicking Off: Upper 80s return this weekend

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - High pressure will keep the weekend dry and sunny, but also pump in some warmer air! Temperatures will rise into the low 80s today and upper 80s tomorrow. The normal temperature for early May is near 80 and the next five days will be above normal.
A cold front will approach from the west Monday and increase the rain chance, staying relatively low. This will increase the humidity and temps near 90 Monday and Tuesday will come with a bit of a heat index. Say hello to more summer-like afternoons!
TODAY: Sunny and warmer; HIGH: 82.
TONIGHT: Clear and not as cool; LOW: 59.
TOMORROW: Sunny and warmer; HIGH: 87.
MONDAY: Hot, humid with low shower chance; HIGH: 90.
TUESDAY: Hot, humid with low shower chance; HIGH: 90.
WEDNESDAY: Not as warm with low shower chance; HIGH: 84.
THURSDAY: Comfortable and sunny; HIGH: 78.
FRIDAY: Comfortable and sunny; HIGH: 77.
