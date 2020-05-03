Coast Guard suspends search for missing diver near Port Royal Sound

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Coast Guard has suspended its search for a missing diver near Port Royal Sound Sunday.
Alan Devier, 49, has been missing since Tuesday, according to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office. Coast Guard Sector Charleston command center watchstanders received a request for helicopter assistance from Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday, for a missing diver in a black scuba suit.
After searching more than 7,589 square miles for over 168 hours, officials say they were unable to locate Devier.
“Working alongside state and local agencies as well as numerous volunteers, we have searched aggressively since Tuesday evening,” Commander of Sector Charleston Capt. John Reed said. “Despite that effort, we have been unable to locate Alan. It is with a heavy heart that I have suspended our active search for him. The Devier family remains in my thoughts and prayers.”
Involved in the search were:
- Coast Guard Air Station Savannah
- Coast Guard Air Facility Charleston
- Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater
- Coast Guard Cutter Pompano
- Coast Guard Station Tybee Island
- Coast Guard Station Charleston
- Coast Guard Aids to Navigation Team Tybee Island
- Coast Guard Auxiliary
- Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office
- Beaufort County Marine Rescue Squadron
- South Carolina Department of Natural Resources
- South Carolina Law Enforcement Division
- Fripp Island Fire and Rescue
- Parris Island Fire and Emergency Services
