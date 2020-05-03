Deputies: Man charged with attempted murder after shooting at car on Savannah Highway

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County Deputies say a man is behind bars after confessing to shooting at another car on Savannah Highway.
Deputies have charged Sterling Simmons with attempted murder. He's at the Charleston County jail.
Court documents say a victim was riding in a car on Savannah and attempting to follow a car that was occupied by Simmons' girlfriend and his girlfriend's daughter. It says the daughter called Simmons to attempt to stop the vehicle from following them.
Deputies say Simmons used his vehicle to get in between the two cars. When the vehicles came to a stop at a red light on Savannah Highway the victim tried talking with the driver of the car with Simmons' girlfriend in it, according to court documents. It does not say if the girlfriend was driving the car.
Authorities say Simmons pointed a semi-automatic handgun at the victim, loaded the handgun and shot a round at the roadway as a warning to the victim.
Deputies say Simmons fired multiple rounds at the victim’s vehicle. They say the victim was in the driver’s seat.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.