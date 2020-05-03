Folly golf cart fundraiser for struggling restaurants, citations issued after large turnout

FOLLY BEACH S.C. (WCSC) - This weekend, dozens of golf carts paraded around Folly Beach to raise money for local restaurants feeling the financial crunch of the Coronavirus. Public safety officials issued citations for violating Governor McMaster’s order prohibiting large crowds.
Organizers say they had about 50 golf carts registered with a $10 donation for the event and 70 showed up.
“We didn’t beg anybody to come out yesterday,” organizer Roger Rutledge said. “It was just their choice to support our local islands and that is what everybody that lives here does.”
Rutledge said they asked that participants only have three people per cart.
“We actually were in a parking lot of the Charleston golf cart rentals,” Rutledge said. “We had tape measures. Everybody that rolled in, we had the tape measures 6 feet apart.”
Parade leaders said it rose more than 3,000 dollars to support restaurants in the area. The idea was inspired by similar driving events seen around the country.
“How it really affected the neighborhoods all around the world for doing these parades in so that’s where I got the idea,” local realtor and organizer Carrie Danker said.
Some people living off the island reached out to Live 5 News after seeing photos of the parade’s crowd and shared their concerns.
“It doesn’t seem like they’re very concerned about social distancing if they’re having just, like, 70 golf carts packed into this little area,” John’s Island resident, Nicholas Kneeshaw, said. “They didn’t take into consideration any kind of social distancing for their little parade, yet they want to keep South Carolina residents off their beaches”
“We love our people and it’s been a tough time for everybody,” Rutledge said. “John’s Island could do the same thing we did and any neighborhood wherever. James Island could do the same thing and if they don’t want to do it, I understand.”
“It was just a really great gesture and we all appreciate it greatly,” Owner of Lowlife bar T.J. Lynch said. “I think there were probably too many people in a small area but there were a lot of efforts to not have that happen and it just ended up kind of happening.”
After speaking with the organizers, Folly Beach’s director of public safety, Andrew Gilreath, confirmed three citations were issued to organizers for the large crowd size.
Gilreath said the event was not sponsored by the city and sent a statement that read in part:
“Shame on them for taking an idea that appeared to be intended to do something good, and creating a situation that puts the community in a bad position and folks at risk by not properly controlling the situation or crowd they invited. Clearly the optics of the situation/behavior was not something they were taking into consideration and that is unfortunate and wrong on their part.”
One organizer said they tried their best to socially distance, but they acknowledge the crowd’s size.
The city’s mayor, Tim Goodwin, and council members did not comment on the parade.
