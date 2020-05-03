‘He was strong’: Mother mourns 7-year-old killed in shooting as community gathers for vigil

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A Columbia family is in mourning after 7-year-old Knowledge Sims was shot and killed in his home Wednesday night on Tarragon Drive.
Knowledge’s 13-year-old sister, Adontis, was also shot, and is recovering at the hospital.
Saturday, the community came together to remember a little boy who loved cars, Peppa Pig and video games.
Knowledge’s mother, Danté, spoke about her son, saying, “I want y’all to know my baby, he’s strong. He got shot in his heart, and he ran and found his mama.”
Knowledge's mother says, right now, she's trying to be strong.
"I want y'all to pray for Adontis," she said. "But my baby, he was real strong, because anybody who gets shot in the heart and keeps moving, keeps coming...he was strong."
To remember Knowledge’s love for cars, there will be a car and bike ride Sunday at noon, starting at Columbia Mall and ending at the State House.
Police are asking for the public to come forward with surveillance video or any other information that can point them to the person or people responsible for shooting up Knowledge’s house.
Anyone with information on this crime should call the ATF gun tipline at 1-888-ATF-TIPS. There is up to a $25,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest.
People can also call Crime Stoppers at 803-CRIME-SC (803-274-6372) or CPD’s Criminal Investigations line at 803-545-3525.
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.