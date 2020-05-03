DHEC: 141 new cases of COVID-19, and eight additional deaths in South Carolina

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - State officials have announced 141 new cases of COVID-19, and eight additional deaths in their Sunday update
Today’s update brings the total number of people confirmed to have COVID-19 in the state to 6,626, and those who have died to 275.
DHEC estimates that as of Friday, 78 percent of individuals have recovered from the illness and 22 percent remain ill.
State officials reported that data shows that the state’s COVID-19 curve appears to be beginning to level.
“However, the number of positive cases, while it’s plateauing, we’re going to continue to monitor. We don’t know what the upper level is,” Dr. Linda Bell with DHEC said on Friday evening. “And we do know that many who are infected are not yet being tested.”
Deaths reported on Sunday occurred in elderly individuals from Berkeley (1), Clarendon (1), Greenville (1), Horry (1), Lexington (1), Richland (2), and Spartanburg (1) counties.
So far, there have been a total of 64,188 coronavirus tests with 57,562 testing negative and 6,626 testing positive.
The following is a breakdown of total positive cases and total deaths in Lowcountry counties as of Wednesday.
The number of new cases reported on Sunday, May 3 by county are listed below:
Abbeville (2), Aiken (3), Allendale (1), Anderson (2), Barnwell (1), Berkeley (1), Charleston (2), Chester (2), Clarendon (11), Darlington (5), Dillon (5), Dorchester (1), Edgefield (1), Fairfield (26), Florence (7), Georgetown (1), Greenville (9), Greenwood (2), Horry (3), Kershaw (2), Lancaster (1), Lexington (9), Marlboro (1), Newberry (2), Oconee (1), Orangeburg (6), Richland (18), Saluda (3), Spartanburg (6), Sumter (3), Williamsburg (2), York (2
As of Sunday morning, 5,016 hospital beds are available and 6,389 are utilized, which is a 56% statewide hospital bed utilization rate, according to health officials.
State health officials are continuing to provide information on how South Carolinians can protect themselves against exposure to the virus.
According to health officials, evidence is increasing about the high rates of infection in people who do not have symptoms and don’t know they are infectious.
“This places everyone at risk of getting the virus or unknowingly transmitting it to someone else,” DHEC said."South Carolinians are encouraged to stay home and minimize contact with people outside their households to prevent the spread of the disease."
Other steps the public should take include:
- Practicing social distancing
- Wearing a mask while out in public
- Avoiding touching frequently touched items
- Regularly washing your hands
- Monitoring for symptoms
Anyone with concerns about their health should reach out to their healthcare provider or use the telehealth services provided by several health care systems. For telehealth options and the latest information about DHEC’s COVID-19 response efforts, please visit scdhec.gov/COVID-19. Visit scdmh.net for stress, anxiety and mental health resources from the S.C. Department of Mental Health.
