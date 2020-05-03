Victim in North Charleston shooting identified

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner Sunday has identified the victim in a deadly shooting that occurred in North Charleston Thursday.
Leonard Brown, 33, died at an area hospital Friday from gunshot wounds to the head following a shooting incident that occurred on Thursday, according to the Charleston County Coroner.
The suspect in the incident has been taken into custody. The suspect’s arrest stems from an incident at 6:55 p.m. when officers responded to the 1700 block of Remount Road for a shooting.
When officers arrived they found Brown suffering from gunshot wounds.
A report states that a preliminary investigation revealed that the victim and suspect are acquainted through a family relationship and the incident is part of a domestic situation.
