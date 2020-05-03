Victims in North Charleston apartment complex shooting identified

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The three victims that have died following a shooting at a North Charleston apartment complex Friday have been identified.
Leonard Brown, 33, Jamaal Cordrey, 34, and Jesse White, 60, have all died following a shooting incident that occurred on Reddin Road Friday evening.
According to a release, officers found another victim deceased and had apparent gunshot wounds located inside of the same apartment.
Police say they were then directed to another apartment in the complex, where they located a fourth individual involved, who was also deceased and had apparent gunshot wounds.
North Charleston Police say after further investigation, the male subject, who was initially contacted by officers and transported to the hospital for treatment, was the suspect in the incident and was responsible for shooting the three victims; the female and the two deceased male subjects.
White and Cordrey died at the scene of the incident, while Brown died at an area hospital Friday. All three deaths have been ruled a homicide.
