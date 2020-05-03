WARMING UP: Temperatures climbing to the upper 80s/near 90 degrees

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Warmer air is moving in today and tomorrow as high temperatures are expected to climb about 10 degrees above normal for some areas. Look for plenty of sunshine and very comfortable temps later this morning and this evening. High pressure to the south will be losing its grip on the Lowcountry tomorrow and could allow for more clouds to develop along with a couple of showers and an isolated t-storm.
As the cold front stalls west of the area, the rain chance will remain low into Tuesday as well, but peak near 30% Wednesday and the front finally pushes through. Cooler air returns mid week with highs near 80 Wednesday and the upper 70s Thursday.
TODAY: Sunny, warmer and breezy; HIGH: 88.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear LOW: 63.
TOMORROW: Mostly sunny with low rain/storm chance; HIGH: 89.
TUESDAY: Partly cloud with low shower/storm chance; HIGH: 90.
WEDNESDAY: Sun and clouds with chance for showers; HIGH: 80.
THURSDAY: Sunny and cooler; HIGH: 77.
FRIDAY: Sunny and cooler; HIGH: 77.
SATURDAY: Sun and clouds; HIGH: 74.
Meteorologist Danielle Prinz
