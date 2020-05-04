Berkeley County Jail doing drive through bookings during pandemic

MMONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCSC) - The Hill-Finklea Detention Center is taking another step to protect deputies who transport prisoners to the jail during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The sheriff’s office is now doing drive through bookings at the county’s jail. Sheriff Duane Lewis says his jail is the first in the state to do so.
Under the new procedure, deputies and officers from other departments who take detainees to the jail won’t have to go inside for the booking process.
Instead they will drive into the sally port with the booking paperwork already filled out.
“They will escort the inmate or the prisoner to the door here at the detention facility with the paperwork, the processed paperwork and they’ll hand the inmate off to a detention officer,” Lewis said Monday.
Lewis says so far, 11 detention deputies and 14 inmates have tested positive for the virus, so drive through booking makes sense.
“It limits the exposure of the officers, deputies, detectives, patrolmen from having to go inside of the detention facility which is the number one thing we’re trying to limit, because we have had an exposure here,” Lewis said.
The drive through booking area also has personal protection equipment for the arresting deputy or officer and the arriving inmates.
The equipment includes masks, gloves, gowns, hand sanitizer and a thermometer.
“If an inmate gives us a red flag, they’re immediately given gloves and masks before they enter inside the facility,” jail operations Capt. Anthony Phyall said.
Lewis says there’s an added benefit to drive through booking.
“They’re back on patrol in a rapid time which was always a concern of ours, having deputies and officers here at the jail inside processing while calls were going on outside,” Lewis said.
Lewis says so far the drive through booking process has gone smoothly and will likely continue after the COVID-19 pandemic is under control.
