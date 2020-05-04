CatchMark: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

ATLANTA (AP) _ CatchMark Timber Trust Inc. (CTT) on Monday reported a loss of $4.2 million in its first quarter.
The Atlanta-based company said it had a loss of 9 cents per share.
The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 7 cents per share.
The timberlands real estate investment trust posted revenue of $27 million in the period, beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $26 million.
CatchMark shares have decreased 37% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $7.17, a fall of 29% in the last 12 months.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CTT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CTT