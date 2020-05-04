CatchMark: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

May 4, 2020 at 5:03 PM EDT - Updated May 4 at 5:03 PM

ATLANTA (AP) _ CatchMark Timber Trust Inc. (CTT) on Monday reported a loss of $4.2 million in its first quarter.

The Atlanta-based company said it had a loss of 9 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 7 cents per share.

The timberlands real estate investment trust posted revenue of $27 million in the period, beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $26 million.

CatchMark shares have decreased 37% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $7.17, a fall of 29% in the last 12 months.

