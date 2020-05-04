Charleston County deputies searching for missing 14-year-old boy

Charleston County deputies searching for missing 14-year-old boy
Charleston County deputies are asking for the public’s help to locate a missing 14-year-old boy from Ladson. (Source: CCSO)
May 4, 2020

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County deputies are asking for the public’s help to locate a missing 14-year-old boy from Ladson who ran away.

Authorities are searching for Edgar Josmer Martinez-Chavez.

According to the sheriff’s office, he was last seen this past Friday at 11 a.m. at his home on Highway 78 in Ladson.

He was last seen wearing a black jacket, black jeans, and white Nike sneakers.

Authorities say no foul play is suspected at this time.

“Subject also has a scar on his forehead,” CCSO officials said.

If you have any information you are asked to call the sheriff’s office at (843) 743-7200 or Det. B. Sinke at (843) 554-2471.

