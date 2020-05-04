Charleston County deputies searching for missing 14-year-old boy

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County deputies are asking for the public’s help to locate a missing 14-year-old boy from Ladson who ran away.
Authorities are searching for Edgar Josmer Martinez-Chavez.
According to the sheriff’s office, he was last seen this past Friday at 11 a.m. at his home on Highway 78 in Ladson.
He was last seen wearing a black jacket, black jeans, and white Nike sneakers.
Authorities say no foul play is suspected at this time.
“Subject also has a scar on his forehead,” CCSO officials said.
If you have any information you are asked to call the sheriff’s office at (843) 743-7200 or Det. B. Sinke at (843) 554-2471.
