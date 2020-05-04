Charleston County to launch COVID-19 screening, testing unit

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A COVID 19 screening and testing mobile unit will begin making its away around Charleston County beginning Monday.
The mobile unit is geared specifically to help underserved communities.
The unit will include tents, handmade booths, and a Charleston County Sheriff Office’s Command Post.
All testing will be done outside and the clinicians will be reaching through the booths with gloves to perform swab tests to maintain as much social distancing as possible.
Patients should have results within 24 to 48 hours.
Here is a list of days and locations where the mobile unit is scheduled to set up:
- Monday: Royal Baptist Church, 4761 Luella Ave., North Charleston
- Tuesday: Charity Baptist Church, 1544 E. Montague Ave., North Charleston
- Wednesday: Fetter Healthcare, 5225 SC-165, Hollywood
- Thursday: Jane Edwards Elementary School, 1960 Jane Edwards Rd., Edisto Island
- Friday: Magistrate Court, 995 Morrison Dr., Charleston
- May 11: St. James Presbyterian, 1314 Secessionville Rd., Charleston
- May 12: Johns Island Library, 3531 Maybank Hw.,, Johns Island
- May 13: Wadmalaw Island – exact location TBD
- May 14: Church of Christ, 3950 Azalea Dr., North Charleston
- May 15: Life Center Ministry, 7190 Cross County Rd., North Charleston
- May 18: North Charleston Community Resource Center, 3970 Whipper Barony Ln., North Charleston
County officials say they are still receiving and evaluating requests for even more locations.
The Charleston County Public Safety Directorate, including EMS and Emergency Management, is partnering with Fetter Health Care Network to make the mobile unit accessible to the communities.
