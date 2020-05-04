Charleston Southern University furloughing 47 employees due to COVID-19 impact

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Southern University is furloughing 47 employees due to the COVID-19 impact.
According to university officials, the employees affected is about 10% of its full time workforce. The furlough begins May 11 and ends July 31.
In addition, CSU President Dondi Costin announced a reduction in spending, a continued hiring freeze for all but the most essential positions, and some delays in capital projects.
CSU officials say senior leadership determined furloughs based on two primary factors: the nature of job responsibilities with campus closure, and the likelihood that furloughed employees would not take a financial hit due to the CARES provision.
According to university officials, senior officers also voted to take a 10% pay cut for the next 12 months.
“In the face of continuing coronavirus-induced uncertainty, we, like all of higher education, must confront the fiscal and other realities of our sector head on," Costin said. "Borrowing the longstanding motto of March Madness, our approach the next couple of years must be to ‘Survive and Advance.’ Win today, play again tomorrow. In other words, we have no intention of sitting on our hands or even folding our hands except to pray. Instead, we will continue to treat our new strategic plan as both game plan and playbook, making the wisest use of available resources to advance from victory to victory in the strength of the Lord.”
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.