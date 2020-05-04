Charleston Southern University furloughing 47 employees due to COVID-19 impact

“In the face of continuing coronavirus-induced uncertainty, we, like all of higher education, must confront the fiscal and other realities of our sector head on," Costin said. "Borrowing the longstanding motto of March Madness, our approach the next couple of years must be to ‘Survive and Advance.’ Win today, play again tomorrow. In other words, we have no intention of sitting on our hands or even folding our hands except to pray. Instead, we will continue to treat our new strategic plan as both game plan and playbook, making the wisest use of available resources to advance from victory to victory in the strength of the Lord.”