Coroner: Woman drowned after dragged into water by gator on Kiawah Island

KIAWAH ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities say a woman drowned after an alligator dragged her into the water on Kiawah Island.
On Monday afternoon, Coroner Rae Wooten released the autopsy results for 57-year-old Cynthia Covert who died this past Friday.
Wooten said Covert’s cause of death is drowning and the manner of death was an accident.
According to the coroner, witnesses reported the victim was dragged into the water after she approached an alligator in a lagoon.
“The incident occurred just before 5:00PM and the victim was pronounced dead,” Wooten said.
Charleston County sheriff’s deputies responded to the incident at a pond in the area of Salt Cedar Lane for a report of an alligator encounter with a woman.
“As a result, the female has died,” CCSO officials said in their report. “A deputy on scene dispatched and retrieved the alligator.”
A report states SC Department of Natural Resources and the Charleston County Coroner’s Office responded to the incident.
