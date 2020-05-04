Firefighters: No damage to Mt. Pleasant church after construction materials ignite

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - The Mount Pleasant Fire Department says construction materials located next to a church caught fire Monday afternoon.
Initial reports that came in shortly before 1 p.m. stated fire and smoke had been detected from the rooftop of St. Andrews Church. However, Mount Pleasant Fire spokesman Brandon Smiley said based on the direction of arrival of the first responders, smoke appeared to be coming from the roof of the church.
Smiley says it was later determined construction materials located at the side of the church had caught fire.
The fire was extinguished and firefighters checked the building and roof and reported no damage, Smiley said.
He said no injuries were reported.
Mount Pleasant Police said a portion of Whilden Sreet was closed because of the fire.
