Deputies: Man wanted for shooting at vehicle with wife and son inside

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Georgetown County deputies are searching for a man who is suspected of firing a shotgun at a car which was occupied by his wife and son.
Deputies are looking for 34-year-old David Travis Cooper of Jamestown.
He’s wanted on two counts of attempted murder.
According to the sheriff’s office, he is accused of shooting into his wife’s vehicle with their son inside at a location on Saints Delight Road.
“He fled in a white pick-up truck,” GCSO officials said. “There were no injuries.”
If you have any information you are asked to call the sheriff’s office at (843) 546-5102.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.