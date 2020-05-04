Dorchester County considers $15.5 million bonds for improvement projects

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Dorchester County is looking to revitalize the Oakbrook area with major improvement projects.
Dorchester County Council met Monday and voted unanimously, through second reading, on an ordinance that allows them to issue bonds to finance improvements over time.
The $15.5 million in bonds would initially fund four projects.
The first is a $5 million streetscaping project along parts of Dorchester Road. The idea is to add divided medians, lighting, and some pedestrian improvements to that area. The same thing will be done along Trolley Road and Ladson Road.
The Charleston Battery Soccer Club fields will be renovated into a $5 million sports complex, complete with five soccer fields and two basketball courts.
The county is also looking to fund a new Fire/EMS station on Ladson Road which would replace the current one with a six-bay facility.
They are also planning on contributing $2 million to the town of Summerville for their “Bend on the Ashley Project.”
"The project is on Dorchester Road. What the town wants to do back there is a mix of education and hospitality uses and possibly a future restaurant," Dorchester County CFO Daniel Prentice said. "We'll partner with them on that project."
Back in November 2019, the county partnered with the town of Summerville and Dorchester School District 2 to established a tax increment financial district, TIF, to fund these improvements. The county will be using increased revenue from future property taxes from people who live in the Oakbrook area.
" This is not a tax increase," Dorchester County Councilman Jay Byars said. “We are going to use money that’s going to be future tax revenues and we’re just going to bond those out and spend them out.”
The ordinance will need to go through a third and final reading before it is approved.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.