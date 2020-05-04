Driver killed in early-morning Mt. Pleasant crash

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - Police are investigating a single-vehicle crash early Sunday in Mount Pleasant.
The crash happened at approximately 7 a.m. to the area of Mathis Ferry Road and Spark Street, Mount Pleasant Inspector Chris Rosier.
Investigators say the driver died at the scene after the vehicle struck a tree. The driver was the only person in the vehicle, Rosier said.
Mount Pleasant Police and the Charleston County Coroner’s Office are investigating the crash.
The coroner has not yet released the victim’s identity.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.