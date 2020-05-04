Fig, Sean Brock book among Charleston nominees for James Beard awards

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Fig and a book from chef Sean Brock are among some of the Charleston area nominees for the 2020 James Beard awards.
Fig has been nominated for “Outstanding Restaurant.”
Scott Blackwell and Ann Marshall from High Wire Distilling Company are nominated for “Outstanding Wine, Beer or Spirits Producer.”
Sean Brock’s book titled South: Essential Recipes and New Explorations is nominated for an American foundation book award.
The nominee announcements were livestreamed on Twitter.
Foundation officials say they will forego a physical ceremony for the 2020 Media Awards.
“Instead, we will issue a press release on Wednesday, May 27, 2020 announcing the winners,” officials said. “Restaurant & Chef Award winners are now slated to be announced on Friday, September 25, 2020, from Chicago, broadcast live via the James Beard Foundation’s Twitter feed.”
