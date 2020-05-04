Here is the latest North and South Carolina sports news from The Associated Press

UNDATED (AP) — There were obvious perks to being teammates with Michael Jordan. Plenty of his Chicago teammates own multiple championship rings and they’ve got a lifetime of stories to tell about one of the best to ever take the court. B.J. Armstrong also learned to move quickly. Whether it was during his rookie season when his stall in the Bulls locker room was adjacent to Jordan’s, or at a dinner with the six-time NBA champion and Kobe Bryant a quarter-century later, Armstrong often found himself with a front-row seat to witness the cost of fame for arguably the world’s most recognizable athlete.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — William Byron showed he’s the sharpest gamer in NASCAR’s iRacing Series with his third victory in four events. Byron passed Timmy Hill with seven laps remaining at virtual Dover International Speedway to win yet again on the iRacing platform. The Hendrick Motorsports driver has consistently been the best of the NASCAR professionals in simulated racing. Alex Bowman won last week at Talladega Superspeedway, so Hendrick drivers have now won four consecutive iRacing events.