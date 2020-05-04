Hot start to the week to give way to midweek cool down!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A weak cold front will try to slide into the area late today and may be just enough to produce one or two showers or thunderstorms. Most of us will stay dry and hot! High temperatures today will be in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees inland, with upper 70s and low 80s at the beaches. We’ll continue with a slight chance of rain on Tuesday although there should not be much rain to go around. We’ll cool down a bit starting on Wednesday with the best rain chance coming late Friday and early Saturday morning. Cooler temperatures are expected for the upcoming weekend with highs forecast in the low to mid 70s.