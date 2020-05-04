Isle of Palms votes to remove beach restrictions

ISLE OF PALMS, S.C. (WCSC) - The Isle of Palms is removing restrictions to its beach.
City Council voted to accelerate the opening of checkpoints on Wednesday. The motion passed 6 - 3.
The news follows after Charleston County Council threatened the possibility of legal action if Isle of Palms did not reopen beach access.
Charleston County Council Chairman Elliott Summey sent a letter to Isle of Palms Mayor Jimmy Carroll.
Summey referenced a Friday vote by the city of Isle of Palms to continue restricting access to the beach only to IOP residents from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., preventing county residents from accessing county parks and prohibiting short-term rentals on the island through May 12.
That vote, Summey says, “directly contradicts” Gov. Henry McMaster’s executive orders that recinded the prohibition on access to public beach access, rescinded the prohibition on short-term and vacation rentals and lifted the Home or Work order and allowed outdoor dining at restaurants who follow specific conditions.
Isle of Palms leaders had said that beaches would not open to the public any earlier than May 12.
Council members said a continued closure was necessary to give the police department time to figure out how they would enforce social distancing and close certain parking areas.
