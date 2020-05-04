Lowcountry restaurants adapt to new dining rules during coronavirus pandemic

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Gov. Henry McMaster is allowing restaurants in South Carolina to open outdoor dining to the public with social distancing guidelines.
On Monday, select restaurants across the Lowcountry reopened their patio seating after being forced to close because of coronavirus concerns. McMaster ordered restaurants to close dining inside mid-March.
General Manager at Locals in Mount Pleasant Krista Pernell says it's refreshing to reopen dining.
"We've been slinging to-go food like hot cakes literally, but we are very happy to be able to get some bodies and some energy back," Pernell said.
The restaurant has several signs posted to alert customers of new social distancing rules and what staff is doing to keep them safe. The restaurant also has markings on the ground to indicate where people can stand to social distance.
Pernell says they have talked about safety precautions in detail and work to stay up-to-date with state department of health and CDC guidelines.
"We've all become compulsive hand washers before this, and now we're just chapped compulsive hands," Pernell said.
She says they furloughed about 20 non-salary employees following the inside dining closures.
"It was devastating, it was scary for them," Pernell said.
She says they plan to rehire their workers in waves as more restrictions are lifted.
“This place is usually hustling and bustling, there are tons of people, lots of folks to entertain and right now my staff and I that are lucky enough to be here,” Pernell said. “We are entertained by to-go boxes so it’s a little different than walking up to a table and being able to interact."
The governor says the following rules are in place for outside dining.
For existing approved outdoor seating areas:
- Tables are to be spaced a minimum of 8 feet from each other (measured from all edges of the table)
- Limit table groups to eight people
- Eliminate gatherings in the building when entering or exiting outdoor seating area
- Maintain strict social/physical distancing guidelines
- Tables, chairs, and seats should be sanitized after every customer
If open areas and/or temporary tents are utilized by existing, permitted restaurants, all sides of the tent must be open and the following conditions are required:
- Tables are to be spaced a minimum of 8 feet from each other (measured from all edges of the table)
- Table groups are to be limited to eight people
- State approved fire extinguisher within 75 feet of tent area
- Minimum of 7-foot-6 inch head room (ceiling height)
