Mohawk Industries: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

CALHOUN, Ga. (AP) _ Mohawk Industries Inc. (MHK) on Monday reported first-quarter profit of $110.5 million.
The Calhoun, Georgia-based company said it had net income of $1.54 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.66 per share.
The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.67 per share.
The flooring maker posted revenue of $2.29 billion in the period, also missing Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.31 billion.
Mohawk Industries shares have decreased 38% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has declined 12%. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $84.99, a decline of 37% in the last 12 months.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MHK at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MHK