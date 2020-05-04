Mueller Water Products: Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot

ATLANTA (AP) _ Mueller Water Products Inc. (MWA) on Monday reported fiscal second-quarter profit of $23.8 million.
On a per-share basis, the Atlanta-based company said it had net income of 15 cents.
The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 13 cents per share.
The maker of fire hydrants, pipes and water valves posted revenue of $257.7 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $244.9 million.
Mueller Water Products shares have fallen 22% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $9.33, a drop of 13% in the last 12 months.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MWA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MWA