135 new cases of COVID-19, and 8 additional deaths in South Carolina

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - State officials have announced 135 new cases of COVID-19 and 8 more deaths.
Today’s update brings the total number of people confirmed to have COVID-19 in the state to 6,757, and those who have died to 283.
Officials with the Department of Health and Environmental Control also provided an updated summary regarding cases confirmed to date as well as projections through May 23.
According to DHEC, the projections currently indicate that South Carolina may see almost 1,000 new cases per week by mid-May.
The total number of cases is estimated to grow to 9,652 confirmed cases on May 23. The first COVID-19 case was confirmed in South Carolina on March 6.
Deaths reported on Monday include six elderly people in Clarendon (1), Greenville (2), Horry (1), and Richland (2) counties, and two of the deaths occurred in middle-aged individuals from Clarendon (1) and Marlboro (1) counties.
So far, there have been a total of 67,771 coronavirus tests with 61,014 testing negative and 6,757 testing positive.
The following is a breakdown of total positive cases and total deaths in Lowcountry counties as of Wednesday.
The number of new cases reported on Monday, May 4 by county are listed below:
Allendale (2), Bamberg (1), Berkeley (3), Charleston (8), Chesterfield (1), Cherokee (1), Clarendon (3), Darlington (4), Dillon (2), Florence (12), Georgetown (1), Greenville (30), Horry (4), Kershaw (1), Laurens (1), Lexington (12), Marion (3), Marlboro (2), McCormick (1), Oconee (1), Orangeburg (5), Pickens (1), Richland (13), Saluda (1), Spartanburg (7), Sumter (13), Williamsburg (1), York (1)
DHEC officials said on Monday as South Carolina increases testing, there will be more laboratory-confirmed cases.
State health officials today released new graphs showing trends in reported confirmed cases of COVID-19 during the last 28- and 14-days, respectively.
“The percent of total tests assists the agency in comparing the number of tests conducted and increases in overall testing,” DHEC officials said."The calculation is a result of the number of positive tests reported in a day (for yesterday, 135) divided by the total number of tests performed on that same day by both DHEC’s laboratory and private laboratories (for yesterday, 3,090), then multiplied by 100 to get the percent positive (4.4% yesterday)."
According to DHEC, when the percent positive is high, it means more tests are being used to confirm severely symptomatic cases rather than to test a wide range of the population.
“If large volumes of tests are being performed and the percent positive is low, it indicates widespread testing is occurring,” state health officials said.
State health officials are continuing to provide information on how South Carolinians can protect themselves against exposure to the virus.
According to health officials, evidence is increasing about the high rates of infection in people who do not have symptoms and don’t know they are infectious.
“This places everyone at risk of getting the virus or unknowingly transmitting it to someone else,” DHEC said."South Carolinians are encouraged to stay home and minimize contact with people outside their households to prevent the spread of the disease."
Other steps the public should take include:
- Practicing social distancing
- Wearing a mask while out in public
- Avoiding touching frequently touched items
- Regularly washing your hands
- Monitoring for symptoms
Anyone with concerns about their health should reach out to their healthcare provider or use the telehealth services provided by several health care systems. For telehealth options and the latest information about DHEC’s COVID-19 response efforts, please visit scdhec.gov/COVID-19. Visit scdmh.net for stress, anxiety and mental health resources from the S.C. Department of Mental Health.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.