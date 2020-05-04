NFL Player, North Charleston native sponsoring food giveaway

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - When Fort Dorchester alum Carlos Dunlap realized he would not be able to host his annual youth football camp because of the pandemic, he decided he still wanted to give back to the community.
So his Carlos Dunlap Foundation is sponsoring a drive-thru food distribution Monday, with the help of the Lowcountry Food Bank and Mount Moriah Missionary Baptist Church.
Dunlap usually comes back to North Charleston around this time every year for the camp.
"Normally, it'd be a youth football camp, but this year with the quarantine and everyone being without jobs right now, it's hard to eat," Dunlap said. "And, the Lowcountry Food Bank feeds so many people, that we felt that was the best one to make the biggest impact and to hit the maximum amount of people."
Dunlap, heading into his 11th season with the Cincinnati Bengals, donated $10,000 for the Lowcountry Food Bank to provide all of this food to help out families.
Dunlap's home church, Mount Moriah Baptist, is hosting the drive-thru food distribution.
Mount Moriah Pastor Byron Benton says it has been difficult not being able to interact with the community as much lately. He is looking forward to seeing families in need receive food and he says he’s happy the church is able to help out.
When Porter Gaud alum and current Milwaukee Bucks player Khris Middleton heard about this, he decided to match Dunlap’s donation.
Monday at 9 a.m., they are planning to feed 500 families through boxed meals. Staff from the Lowcountry Food Bank will be distributing all food and volunteers from the church will be helping with organization of the drive.
"It's just an opportunity to give back, you know, to lighten the load on a lot of people from my home town," Dunlap said. "I wouldn't be the person I am today had I not had the people and the community that was around me. A lot of the players that I competed through all the athletics growing up. A lot of the adults who helped nudge me in the right direction growing up. You know it was a collective group effort and you know this is an opportunity for me to step in and provide some resources for a lot of people who are, you know, in need."
Carlos Dunlap's foundation is also providing masks and gloves for all volunteers working the food giveaway. He says they have extra masks and gloves to give to folks who come for food as well.
Dunlap is planning to be at the food drive-thru helping out Monday.
When you come to pick up food, organizers are asking that you stay in your car for social distancing purposes.
The food distribution is at no cost to the community and is first come, first served.
