Police investigating overnight hotel burglary

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police are responding to a break-in reported early Monday morning at a hotel.
Police responded at approximately 4:32 a.m. Monday to the Marriott Hotel on Lockwood Drive where an employee showed them someone had broken a window.
The employee told police he did a walk-through of th ehotel at approximately 11:30 p.m. Sunday and said the building was secure. But at 4:25 a.m., when he was walking through the hotel, he spotted a broken glass window.
Police say surveillance footage showed several people walking through from the broken window toward the front offices. The employee said the office was in a state of disarray with items scattered through the rooms and most desk drawers open.
Police say front lobby desks and the gift shop were also rummaged through.
The incident report says a total of five people were seen on surveillance camera and all of them were seen walking in and out with bags and boxes and unidentified items.
The report redacted information about their approximate age and description.
Police have not yet released descriptions of the burglars.
