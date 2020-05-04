Police: Man facing multiple charges in domestic violence incident

ST. GEORGE, S.C. (WCSC) - A judge has set bond for a St. George man facing multiple charges in connection with a Saturday afternoon domestic violence incident.
Jason Washington is charged with first-degree domestic violence, kidnapping, four counts of unlawful neglect of a child; and resisting arrest, according to St. George Police Chief Brett Camp.
A municipal court judge set a surety bond of $145,000 Sunday morning, Camp said.
Police responded Saturday afternoon to a home in the 100 block of McClure Street to a reported domestic dispute. Police say when they arrived, Washington was in the yard and became very agitated, yelling at officers and eventually locking himself inside along with his wife and four children.
Camp said as police attempted to persuade him to open the door and come outside, he refused and police could hear the man's wife yelling for help and the children screaming as well.
Police officers kicked open the front door and forced their way inside to get to the victim and children.
Camp said Washington fought with officers inside the home and police found the victim inside the back bedroom where she was bleeding from the back of the head.
"The victim had been hit twice by a wooden chair causing her to have a laceration and was bleeding profusely," Camp said. "The suspect refused to let the victim and their children out of the residence prior to law enforcement arrival."
Police say EMS took the victim to an area hospital.
Washington was transported to the Dorchester County Detention Center.
