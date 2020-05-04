Police: Three women shot during argument at North Charleston hotel

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Investigators say three women were shot during an argument at a North Charleston hotel this past weekend.
The North Charleston Police Department has charged 27-year-old Tanesha Shaneque Stanley with three counts of attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
She was given a $110,000 bond.
Her arrest stems from an investigation that started on Sunday at 4:20 a.m. when officers responded to the Hawthorn Suites by Wyndham on 7645 Northwoods Blvd.
When officers arrived on the scene a 20-year-old woman with a gunshot wound to her lower leg approached them.
She then led officers to a room where another shooting victim was being helped by another woman. That victim sustained a gunshot to her chest.
Investigators also located another woman who suffered gun shots to her left hip and ankle. The victims were transported to Trident Hospital.
Officers spoke to a witness who said that everyone was there for a party during which an argument started between several woman.
According to the witness, Stanley took out a gun and started shooting.
NCPD officials said while officers were on scene, Stanley came back and approached a Charleston County deputy and said she was attacked and that she shot her gun in self-defense.
A police report states that a gun was located inside of Stanley’s fanny pack.
