Police: Three women shot during argument at North Charleston hotel

The North Charleston Police Department has charged 27-year-old Tanesha Shaneque Stanley with three counts of attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
By Ray Rivera | May 4, 2020 at 2:59 PM EDT - Updated May 4 at 2:59 PM

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Investigators say three women were shot during an argument at a North Charleston hotel this past weekend.

The North Charleston Police Department has charged 27-year-old Tanesha Shaneque Stanley with three counts of attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

She was given a $110,000 bond.

Her arrest stems from an investigation that started on Sunday at 4:20 a.m. when officers responded to the Hawthorn Suites by Wyndham on 7645 Northwoods Blvd.

When officers arrived on the scene a 20-year-old woman with a gunshot wound to her lower leg approached them.

She then led officers to a room where another shooting victim was being helped by another woman. That victim sustained a gunshot to her chest.

Investigators also located another woman who suffered gun shots to her left hip and ankle. The victims were transported to Trident Hospital.

Officers spoke to a witness who said that everyone was there for a party during which an argument started between several woman.

According to the witness, Stanley took out a gun and started shooting.

NCPD officials said while officers were on scene, Stanley came back and approached a Charleston County deputy and said she was attacked and that she shot her gun in self-defense.

A police report states that a gun was located inside of Stanley’s fanny pack.

