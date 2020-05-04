Sullivan’s Island changes checkpoint hours

SULLIVAN’S ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - Town officials have announced that Sullivan’s Island checkpoint will have amended hours.
The new restricted access hours will be from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. beginning Tuesday, May 5. They were originally from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
The ordinance is set to expire on May 12 at which time there will be no restrictions on access to Sullivan’s Island unless further action is taken by council.
The following restrictions continue to apply for all people on the beach:
- No non-family group shall be larger than 3
- People must keep moving at all times
- No chairs, coolers or shade devices allowed
