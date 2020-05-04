United in Protest: SC students rally against virtual graduation ceremonies

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The COVID-19 pandemic derailed plans for many high schools around the nation to hold traditional graduation ceremonies.
The Sumter School District opted to perform virtual graduations for its high schools next month. A decision not warmly received by some.
"We worked so hard to get to this moment," said Sumter High senior football player Donte Coleman. "To have someone take it away from us is devastating."
More than one-hundred students and parents gathered together outside the Sumter School District Office, joined in chanting, “Let us walk!”
Those in attendance hope their passionate plea influences district leaders to reconsider virtual graduation ceremonies for Sumter, Crestwood, and Lakewood High Schools.
"I'd rather them listen to us and hear our frustration and complaints, rather than make a decision and not talk to us at all," added Coleman.
Signs on display in front of the district offices were plentiful, describing the desire for the district to reconsider its approach.
Some of the signs stated:
"Our seniors deserve better." "Our achievements aren't virtual." "Let them walk."
The crowd proudly came together with the mission to have their voices recognized by the district. Seniors from Crestwood, Lakewood, and Sumter united in heartbreak and frustration for their final high school year to end without, what they feel, would be a proper sendoff.
"Knowing we went two months without seeing each other in person, it's disheartening," Christopher Horne, a senior at Lakewood, said.
"We have worked 12 to 13 years for graduation," Andrea Clark, a senior at Sumter, added. "It's something everyone dreams of having."
"Anger and hurt over this decision without even being taken into consideration how they feel, it's heartbreaking," said Stacy Garcia, a parent of a Sumter High School senior student. "I feel for all the seniors and the parents."
Clark implores the district to explore other options to safely perform graduation ceremonies in-person amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
"We understand that in this climate, we cannot have traditional graduation," Clark mentioned. "And, that is certainly what we are not calling for. We're asking for more recognition, as seniors, for all the work we've put in."
Clark still hopes to see students walk across a stage even if that means multiple smaller ceremonies to allow for proper social distancing at local stadiums. Others WIS spoke with suggested a drive-thru style ceremony.
It would be a moment that many parents at the protest believe the students are deserving of, despite the Coronavirus concerns.
"I'm relying on my faith to know that all of this that we're doing is not in vain," said Lora Brown, parent of a Crestwood High senior.
Following the protest, Sumter School District Superintendent Dr. Penelope Martin-Knox released a statement:
"During this unprecedented time, it is imperative that we keep safety at the forefront of every decision that is made. While we want to contribute to flattening the curve, we do not want to put our community in harm's way by increasing the number of cases that are being contracted, which could ultimately result in the loss of life.
We recognize this is a tremendous milestone in the lives of our seniors, and numerous options to honor our graduates have been explored. The decision to host a virtual graduation was one that was not taken lightly and is one of the most difficult decisions we have ever had to make. We understand the feelings of uncertainty and sadness many of our seniors have experienced during this time. No one understands and empathizes with their emotions more than our teachers, staff, and families alike. As a team, we will continue to explore additional ideas to honor and celebrate our graduates in the months to come."
