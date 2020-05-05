Authorities hunt for 3 suspects after woman shot dead in Aiken County

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Authorities today are still looking for three suspects after a shooting left an Aiken woman dead.
Aiken County Sheriff's Office investigators said Monday she was shot in a car by three men.
The Aiken County Coroner’s Office along with the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of 31-year-old Christina Cuteri, of Aiken. She was pronounced dead at a home in the 1600 block of Old Jackson Highway near Kathwood Road.
Cuteri suffered at least one gunshot wound and will be autopsied Wednesday morning in Newberry.
Authorities responded to the scene after a caller said his friend had been shot. Deputies arrived and found Cuteri unresponsive in the driver’s seat of a car.
A witness told deputies three black men shot at the woman’s car when they pulled into the driveway of a residence. The three fled moments later in a black sedan.
One of the shooters is described as a black male with long dreadlocks while the other two suspects have short hair.
An investigation into this case is ongoing. If you have any information, you're asked to call the Aiken County Sheriff's Office.
