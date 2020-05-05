Car dealership says woman stole car from lot after it was repossessed

BERKELEY COUNY, S.C. (WCSC) - A Berkeley County car dealership says a woman with a key stole a car from their lot after it was repossessed.
Berkeley County deputies are investigating the April 29 theft from Gralin Hampton Auto Sales near Summerville.
Co-owner Evelyn Hampton says she sold a 2016 black Mercedes Benz B class to a woman on Feb. 26.
“She has the car for about two months, she didn’t make any payments,” Evelyn Hampton said Tuesday.
Evelyn says repossession papers were sent to the woman’s home to give her a chance to make a payment but she didn’t make one, so the car was repossessed on April 28.
“The next morning we came in at 9:30 and we noticed the vehicle was gone,” Evelyn said.
According to the incident report, the stolen car’s GPS tracked It to Rivers Avenue in North Charleston.
However the Mercedes still hasn’t been found.
Evelyn and her husband Gralin Hampton reviewed the surveillance video.
They looked at the surveillance video and saw a woman walking across the parking lot. She walked up to the business, tugged at the door handle to see if anyone’s inside and then she walked to the Mercedes and drives it off the lot.
“After reviewing the tape we saw a car pull up," Gralin Hampton said. “Get out of it, park next door and then came back over and within 15 seconds the car was started. You can’t take a Mercedes like that without a key in 15 seconds.”
The Hamptons say they just want the car back.
A spokesman for the sheriff’s office said detectives planned to review the surveillance video on Tuesday.
Anyone with information on the stolen car should call the sheriff’s office at (843) 719-4412.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.