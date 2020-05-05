Carter's: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

ATLANTA (AP) _ Carter's Inc. (CRI) on Tuesday reported a first-quarter loss of $78.7 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.
The Atlanta-based company said it had a loss of $1.82 per share. Losses, adjusted for asset impairment costs and restructuring costs, came to 81 cents per share.
The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 30 cents per share.
The maker of children's apparel and accessories posted revenue of $654.5 million in the period.
Carter's shares have dropped 31% since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined 30% in the last 12 months.
