Charleston Co. threatens legal action against Folly Beach over beach access, short-term rentals

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County Council is threatening Folly Beach with legal action if the city does not reopen its beach access as well as lift a ban on short term rentals.
On Tuesday, Charleston County Chairman Elliott Summey sent a letter to Mayor Tim Goodwin urging the city to rescind orders that places restrictions on non-city residents for beach and park access, and overnight lodging.
“I write on behalf of the County, urging the City to rescind its action and allow all residents to enjoy the use of public beaches, parks, waterways, and dining/retail establishments in the City, as well as lifting the ban on short-term rentals,” Summey said in the letter.
According to Summey, he spoke to Goodwin on Monday to raise his concerns on Folly’s restrictions.
Summey said the county believes Folly Beach’s actions conflict with Gov. Henry McMaster’s executive order which rescinded the prohibition on access to public beaches.
On Monday, Folly beach leaders eased their restrictions into the beach by changing their checkpoint hours for non-residents. Those hours are now from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. City officials said new check-ins to short term rentals and other overnight accommodations would begin on May 12.
On Monday, Charleston County also threatened legal action against Isle of Palms over its beach and rental restrictions. The Isle of Palms City Council voted Monday evening to remove restrictions to its beaches starting Wednesday.
