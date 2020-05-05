Here is the latest North and South Carolina sports news from The Associated Press

UNDATED (AP) — Jenny Thompson still loves speed. Only now, she performs in an operating room rather than the pool. One of America’s greatest Olympic swimmers, Thompson is on the front line of the fight against coronavirus as an anesthesiologist at the VA hospital in Charleston, South Carolina. She competed in four Olympics, winning eight golds and 12 medals overall before retiring after the 2004 Athens Games. Then she turned to her other passion: medicine. Thompson chose anesthesiogy because it fit the persona of a swimmer who specialized in sprint races. The coronavirus outbreak has added a whole new element to her job.
UNDATED (AP) — There were obvious perks to being teammates with Michael Jordan. Plenty of his Chicago teammates own multiple championship rings and they’ve got a lifetime of stories to tell about one of the best to ever take the court. B.J. Armstrong also learned to move quickly. Whether it was during his rookie season when his stall in the Bulls locker room was adjacent to Jordan’s or at a dinner with the six-time NBA champion and Kobe Bryant a quarter-century later, Armstrong often found himself with a front-row seat to witness the cost of fame for arguably the world’s most recognizable athlete.
UNDATED (AP) — The year started with high expectations for Indianapolis Motor Speedway and its prized event because of new ownership of the national landmark. The coronavirus pandemic has spoiled Roger Penske's first year in charge of the speedway and the iconic Indianapolis 500. The track should have opened this week for its showcase month of racing. Penske has viewed the shutdown as an opportunity to guide the series through tough times.